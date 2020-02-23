Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,425 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,434,000 after purchasing an additional 201,627 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.10. 6,943,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84.

