Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,753 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 408,658 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

