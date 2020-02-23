Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 66,963 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 271.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Yext worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Yext by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. 738,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,738,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,651,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,974.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,804,350. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

