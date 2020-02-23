Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 311,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,524. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.