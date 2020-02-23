Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 641.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $1,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,444 shares of company stock worth $8,461,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.07. 1,737,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

