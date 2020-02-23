Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,396,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,183,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after buying an additional 163,498 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 3,714,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 38.99 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.