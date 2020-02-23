Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 127,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. 68,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.