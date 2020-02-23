Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 21,003 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Okta by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.72.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,404. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38. Okta Inc has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,402 shares of company stock worth $29,109,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

