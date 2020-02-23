Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

