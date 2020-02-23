Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Hits $542,959.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $542,959.00 and $1,169.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.01093790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00049206 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00214736 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

