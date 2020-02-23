Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Cap Hits $6.69 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $23.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00480759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.66 or 0.06560892 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00065383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027745 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010234 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

