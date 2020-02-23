Origin Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.07 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $33.07 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00492679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.86 or 0.06571590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00065225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

