Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.13 million and $5.47 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010092 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.