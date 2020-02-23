Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 770,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.08. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.