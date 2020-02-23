Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 357.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Orthopediatrics worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIDS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 101,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.41 million, a PE ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 0.30.

KIDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

