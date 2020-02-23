Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Otter Tail worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $212,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

