Own (CHX) One Day Volume Tops $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

