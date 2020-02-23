OWNDATA (OWN) Hits Market Capitalization of $751,214.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $751,214.00 and $32,799.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042699 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00460667 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001456 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012477 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003539 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

