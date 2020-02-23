Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 349.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth $12,218,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 286,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 48.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 127,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $14.92 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

