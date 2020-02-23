Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. Pacific Ethanol reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

PEIX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 210,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

