Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $203,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after acquiring an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,991,000 after buying an additional 51,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.