Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $168,145.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

