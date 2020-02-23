Paragon (PRG) Market Cap Achieves $853,641.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 58% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. In the last week, Paragon has traded up 51% against the dollar. Paragon has a market cap of $853,641.00 and approximately $1,855.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

