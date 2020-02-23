ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches Market Cap of $174,178.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 67.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $174,178.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005662 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

