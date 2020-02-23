ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $147,035.00 and $16.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00796698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 813.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.