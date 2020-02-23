Parkgene Market Capitalization Hits $87,141.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $87,141.00 and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.02931515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00230503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00144364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

