Parkgene Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Parkgene has a total market cap of $86,607.00 and approximately $1,840.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.