ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $918.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00049009 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001074 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,831.91 or 0.99522893 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00074674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000435 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

