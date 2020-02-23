Particl (PART) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005898 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last week, Particl has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $7,773.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,543,073 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,321 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.