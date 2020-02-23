Patientory Market Cap Hits $383,464.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Patientory has a market cap of $383,464.00 and $231.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02950894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00231202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00141829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

