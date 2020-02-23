Patron Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Patron has a total market capitalization of $68,362.00 and $57,118.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and IDAX. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.02936363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,798,718 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDAX, Exrates, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

