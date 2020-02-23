Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

