Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 3,128,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,374,000 after buying an additional 1,631,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $15,718,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 908,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 887,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

