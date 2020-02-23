PAXEX Hits Market Cap of $3,446.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,446.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005045 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001490 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

