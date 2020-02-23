Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $223.49 million and approximately $401.95 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bitfinex, MXC and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 222,862,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,862,800 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BitMart, Coinsuper, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Bitfinex, Iquant, BW.com, BigONE, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, WazirX, BitMax, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Coinbit, DigiFinex, DDEX, ZB.COM, Crex24, ABCC, P2PB2B, Kyber Network, FCoin, CoinBene, BCEX, MXC, CoinEx, OKCoin, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Gate.io, TOKOK, Coinall, Bitrue and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.