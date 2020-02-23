Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

