Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PYPL stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.49. 5,799,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,445. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

