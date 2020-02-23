PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. PBF Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 79.56% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

