PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $47,587.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00492713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.21 or 0.06536981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004964 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,645,251 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

