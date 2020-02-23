PDATA Trading Up 45.1% This Week (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. PDATA has a market cap of $206,697.00 and approximately $2,990.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PDATA has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,682,921 tokens. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

