Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.89

Media headlines about Pearson (NYSE:PSO) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pearson earned a coverage optimism score of -3.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on PSO shares. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $7.23 on Friday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

