Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $42,546.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002482 BTC on major exchanges including WEX, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,865.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.04021330 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002281 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00761112 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,011,384 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittylicious, YoBit, CoinEgg, Bittrex and WEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

