Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

PBA stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

