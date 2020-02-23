PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. PENG has a market capitalization of $150,661.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PENG has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,201,438,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,585,353,449 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.