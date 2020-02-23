Penta (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,880.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and HitBTC. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $59,880.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

