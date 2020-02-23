Peony Hits 24 Hour Volume of $906.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 26% against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $56,679.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,314,765 coins and its circulating supply is 2,194,937 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

