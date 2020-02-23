Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Head-To-Head Survey

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 4.93% 8.21% 4.78% TSR -3.10% -27.82% -15.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and TSR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $261.45 million 0.84 $12.89 million $0.49 17.12 TSR $63.34 million 0.16 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than TSR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perion Network and TSR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 1 0 2.50 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than TSR.

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perion Network beats TSR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

