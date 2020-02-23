PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

