PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,500. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

