Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfenex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Pfenex reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfenex.

PFNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of PFNX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 137,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

